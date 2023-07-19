Last Updated:

MLB News: Braves Place Lefty Allard On 60-day Injured List With Nerve Inflammation In Shoulder

Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch.

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list on Monday after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.

“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn’t look right,” Snitker said following the game.

Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts.

The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, 27, from Triple-A Gwinnett before Monday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

