MLB News: Braves Place Lefty Allard On 60-day Injured List With Nerve Inflammation In Shoulder

Member of taining staff check Kolby Allard (Image: AP)
The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list on Monday after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.
Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch.
“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn’t look right,” Snitker said following the game.
Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts.
The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, 27, from Triple-A Gwinnett before Monday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
