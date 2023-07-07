MLB News: Hawks Sign 2nd-round Draft Pick Lundy, Also Sign 2-way Player Norris

The Atlanta Hawks signed second-round draft pick Seth Lundy in a deal announced on Thursday and also agreed to sign Miles Norris to a two-way contract.

Lundy, a guard/forward from Penn State, was the No. 46 overall pick in the draft.

The Hawks this week previously signed their first-round pick, guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. The team also previously signed forward Mouhamed Gueye, a second-round pick from Washington State whose draft rights were obtained in a draft-day trade with the Boston Celtics.

Norris, a 6-foot-10 forward, played for UC Santa Barbara from 2020-23. Norris averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.