MLB Playoffs 2020: Full Schedule, How To Watch MLB On TV And Live Stream

The final day of the truncated 2020 MLB regular season concluded on Sunday, giving a first look at the MLB playoffs bracket. The action-packed last few days of the regular season saw St. Louis Cardinals secure their playoffs berth with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers themselves sneaked their way into the postseason after San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies lost their respective series. Meanwhile, in the American League, Cleveland Indians clinched the No.4 seed while the New York Yankees had to settle for a No. 5 seed.

Make that three years in a row - a franchise record. The journey continues on Wednesday. #MKEHistory pic.twitter.com/uI7ywJqeOG — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 27, 2020

Also Read | When Do MLB Playoffs 2020 Start? MLB Postseason Format, Schedule And Details

MLB Playoffs 2020 schedule

The MLB playoffs will commence on September 29 with the three-game Wild Card Series. The inaugural Wild Card Series will begin in the American League on Tuesday (Sept. 29), and in the National League on Wednesday (Sept. 30). The Wild Card Series will be played in the team's regular stadiums.

Thereafter, American League teams will play their remaining games in San Diego and Los Angeles. The winners of the first-round matchups between No. 1 & No. 8 and No. 4 & No. 5 will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the other two matchups will play at Dodger Stadium. In the National League, teams will head to Arlington and Houston for their Division Series and other postseason games. The Division Series games will be hosted at Globe Life Park and Minute Maid Park.

PETCO Park will also serve as the host for the AL Championship Series while Globe Life Park will host the NL Championship Series and the 116th World Series.

Wild Card Series: September 29 to October 2

Division Series: October 5 to October 10

League Championship Series: October 11 to October 18

116th World Series: October 20 to October 28

Also Read | Roenicke Fired By Red Sox

MLB playoffs bracket

Here's how the MLB playoffs bracket (Wild Card Series) looks like before the first-ever expanded postseason:

American League

Tampa Bay Rays (No.1) vs Toronto Blue Jays (No.8)

Minnesota Twins (No.2) vs Chicago White Sox (No.7)

Oakland Athletics (No.3) vs Houston Astros (No.6)

Cleveland Indians (No.4) vs New York Yankees (No.5)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers (No.1) vs Milwaukee Brewers (No.8)

Atlanta Braves (No.2) vs Cincinnati Reds (No.7)

Chicago Cubs (No.3) vs. Miami Marlins (No.6)

San Diego Padres (No.4) vs St. Louis Cardinals (No.5)

Postseason and MLB’s first Sweet 16 is here! I admit there was doubt we would even get to this point ... but now the best part of this season begins Tuesday on @ESPN. Let’s make some history 🙌🏽⚾️🏆 pic.twitter.com/wCdeOwFnKn — Jessica Mendoza (@jessmendoza) September 28, 2020

Also Read | Brewers Lefty Anderson Exits Key Game Vs Cards With Blister

MLB playoffs live stream details: How to watch MLB Playoffs 2020?

In the United States, broadcasting rights for the postseason games lie with ESPN, TBS and ABC. Each of the three networks will be hosting individual series during the postseason. World Series 2020 will be hosted by FOX Network. Alternatively, fans across the globe can catch the postseason games live on MLB TV, albeit a premium subscription will be required to do so. In India, MLB playoffs live stream will be available on the FanCode app. As a part of its landmark multi-year deal with Major League Baseball, FanCode holds the sole streaming rights for MLB games in India.

Times, broadcast info released for first two days of @MLB Wild Card Series: pic.twitter.com/mcYd5xZLb8 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 28, 2020

Also Read | Marlins' Starling Marte, José Ureña Hurt Against Yankees

(Image Credits: Dodgers Twitter)