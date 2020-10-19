MLB Playoffs Bracket, Schedule As Dodgers And Rays Clinch World Series Berths

The Tampa Bay Rays, winners of the AL pennant, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the NL pennant, will face each other for the ultimate prize in the 116th edition of the World Series. Chasing their first World Series title, the Rays won the American League Championship Series (ALCS) 4-3, against the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, the Dodgers completed a dramatic comeback in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), also clinching the series in Game 7.

MLB playoffs bracket

American League

The Tampa Bay Rays entered the 2020 MLB playoffs as the best sides in the American League with a 40-20 record. The Rays won the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 before going on to score a 3-2 Division Series win over their AL Eastern rivals, the New York Yankees. On the other side of the bracket, the Houston Astros, who entered the postseason with the worst record (29-31), notched a place in NLCS, by beating Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics in the Wild Card and Division Series, respectively.

The Rays started the championship series in dominant fashion, winning the opening three games to push the Astros to the brink of elimination. Thereon, the Astros almost pulled off a dramatic comeback, forcing Game 7 on the back of some impressive performances. The Rays managed to hold off the Astros to clinch the series in seven.

Game 1: Rays 2-1 Astros

2-1 Astros Game 2: Rays 4-2 Astros

4-2 Astros Game 3: Rays 5-2 Astros

5-2 Astros Game 4: Rays 3-4 Astros

Game 5: Rays 3-4 Astros

Game 6: Rays 4-7 Astros

Game 7: Rays 4-2 Astros

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in the league during the truncated regular season. They entered the postseason with a 43-17 record and absolutely steamrolled their way to the National League Championship Series (NLCS). The Dodgers did not drop a game in the postseason before the Atlanta Braves had them staring down the barrel of a shock elimination.

From 3-1 down in the series, the Dodgers registered three back-to-back wins to pull off one of the most thrilling comebacks in the history of the franchise. Despite putting on an excellent show in the championship series, the Braves ultimately fell at the final hurdle as their quest for a first NL pennant since 1999 remains unfulfilled.

Game 1: Braves 5-1 Dodgers

5-1 Dodgers Game 2: Braves 8-7 Dodgers

8-7 Dodgers Game 3: Braves 3-15 Dodgers

Game 4: Braves 10-2 Dodgers

10-2 Dodgers Game 5: Braves 3-7 Dodgers

Game 6: Braves 1-3 Dodgers

Game 7: Braves 3-4 Dodgers

MLB World Series schedule

The MLB World Series 2020 between the Dodgers and the Rays will commence on October 20. The series will be hosted at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas. The Rays will play as the home team in Games 1, 2, 6 & 7 while the Dodgers will play hosts in Games 3, 4 & 5.

Game 1: Rays vs Dodgers, Tuesday, October 20, 8:00 PM ET

Game 2: Rays vs Dodgers, Wednesday, October 21, 8:00 PM ET

Game 3: Dodgers vs Rays, Friday, October 23, 8:00 PM ET

Game 4: Dodgers vs Rays, Saturday, October 24, 8:00 PM ET

Game 5: Dodgers vs Rays, Sunday, October 25, 8:00 PM ET

Game 6: Rays vs Dodgers, Tuesday, October 27, 8:00 PM ET

Game 7: Rays vs Dodgers, Wednesday, October 28, 8:00 PM ET

