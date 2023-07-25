MLB Results: Colton Cowser’s Throw, Hit Help Lift Surging Orioles Over Phillies

Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth to lift the surging Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg went deep for the AL-East leading Orioles, who have won 13 of 16 games. Baltimore moved 2 1/2 games ahead of idle Tampa Bay.

Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies. Philadelphia has lost five of six.

Cowser entered as a defensive replacement for Aaron Hicks in the third inning after Hicks was hurt making a diving catch. The Orioles led 2-1 in the eighth when Castellanos lined a two-out single to center with runners on first and second. Schwarber scored easily from second, and Bryce Harper tried to put Philadelphia ahead by reaching home from first base. But shortstop Jorge Mateo took Cowser’s throw and fired home to catcher James McCann, whose tag in Harper’s chest just got him before his hand touched the plate.

“We did a lot of good things defensively,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Enormous play.”

“Huge,” Cowser said.

After Gunnar Henderson walked with one out and went to second on a wild pitch in the ninth, Cowser lined a double to left off Craig Kimbrel (6-2) that went off the glove of diving left fielder Schwarber.

“Felt really good,” Cowser said.

Bryan Baker (4-3) was on the mound for Castellanos’ hit and was credited with the victory.

Cionel Pérez pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save.

“They’re all frustrating,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “You want to win every game.”

Westburg put Baltimore in front 1-0 in the second with a solo shot. The opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0, 90 mph sinker was the first career home run for Westburg, a 2020 first-round pick who made his big-league debut June 26.

The Phillies tied it in the fifth on Schwarber’s sacrifice fly before the Orioles went back in front in the sixth on Mountcastle’s one-out homer to center.