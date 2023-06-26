MLB Scores: Brewers’ Miller Beats His Former Team With An RBI Double In 5-4 Win Over Guardians

Owen Miller hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning against his former team and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday.

Miller’s one-out double against Trevor Stephan (3-3) hit high off the left-field wall and scored automatic runner Joey Wiemer from second base. Miller, acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland in December for cash, dived headfirst into second base and pointed to the Brewers’ dugout in celebration.

“I figured that he’d throw a first-pitch fastball,” Miller said. “I had taken some earlier in the day from other pitchers. I figured it was a big moment and I let it go there.”

Miller played the last two seasons for Cleveland and was a “little bit surprised” about the trade.

“I think most guys are when they’re traded,” he said. “I appreciate my time in Cleveland. I thank them for everything. They gave me a ton of opportunities to come into the league and grow as a player. I have nothing but good things to say.”

Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the ninth for the Brewers. Elvis Peguero recorded his first career save, striking out José Ramírez and Josh Naylor before hitting Andrés Giménez with a pitch. But he retired Myles Straw on a foul popup to end it.