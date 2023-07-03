MLB Scores: Jordan Montgomery Beats New York Yankees For 2nd Time, Pitches St. Louis Cardinals To 5-1 Win

Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole on Sunday that completed a disappointing 3-3 trip for New York.

“I was excited to faceoff against Gerrit,” Montogmery said. “He was supposed to duck me and pitch yesterday and then the rain happened, and we ended up locking horns. We were texting about it and just excited about it. It was definitely fun.”

On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery (6-7) allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He held New York hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth.

“He was pounding the zone with everything he had,” Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner said. “Down and away, inside hard, soft, he pretty much had a great mix of everything. Everything was working. Everything was getting outs.”

Montgomery, a 30-year-old left-hander, made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery beat the Yankees four days later, giving up two hits over five scoreless innings.

“Monty was pretty tough on us and got himself into control on us,” Boone said. “I had a little bit of an issue there on how they got their relief pitcher in the game therein the seventh inning in my view and when they weren’t prepared for that in my view and when PitchCom malfunctioned to stall and things like that. I thought that wasn’t handled correctly.”

Givoanny Gallegos relieved after Jake Bauers’ two-out RBI single in the seventh and struck out pinch-hitter Billy McKinney. Gallegos walked Oswaldo Cabrera on four pitches starting the eighth, then retired his next three batters.

Jordan Hicks allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth, then retired Kyle Higashioka on a groundout to end a three-hitter.

With the Cardinals ahead 2-1, Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Jimmy Cordero.