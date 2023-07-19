MLB Scores: Diamondbacks End 4-game Skid By Outlasting The Braves 16-13

Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday night.

It was Arizona’s first game in which each team had at least 13 runs and the first in the majors since the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs 17-13 on Aug. 27, 2021.

The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.

Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBIs for Arizona. Corbin Carroll had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two.

Miguel Castro (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth and Kevin Ginkel struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

With the game tied at 13, Arizona pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy led off the ninth with a bloop single off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-4).