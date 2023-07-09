MLB Scores: Nunez’s 3-run Double, Misiorowski’s 102 Mph Pitch Highlight NL’s 5-0 Win In Futures Game

Miami’s Nasim Nuñez hit a three-run double off Toronto’s Yosver Zulueta in the sixth inning, and the National League beat the American 5-0 Saturday in the annual All-Star Futures Game of top prospects.

Milwaukee’s Jeferson Quero had an RBI single and Philadelphia’s Justin Crawford — a son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford — hit a sacrifice fly that built the lead in a two-run second against Kansas City’s Will Klein.

The Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski showed remarkable velocity. The 21-year-old right-hander, who pitches at Class A, reached 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches and topped out at 102.4 mph. He pitched a one-hit fourth.

HOLLIDAY WEEKEND

Jackson Holliday had a longer trip than anticipated to the Futures Game.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, traveled Friday from Greensboro, North Carolina, where he helped the Aberdeen IronBirds beat the Grasshoppers in a Class A game the previous night.

“We had a little malfunction in our plane, so it was delayed about six hours,” he said.

Holliday’s delay occurred when making a connection at Detroit. He arrived in Seattle about 6 p.m.

He signed with Baltimore for an $8.19 million bonus, hit .409 in eight games with the Orioles’ rookie league team, then was promoted to Class A Delmarva, where he also started this season. Holliday was promoted to High A Aberdeen on April 25 and is batting .396 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 14 games. He struck out in his only Futures Game at-bat.

Matt Holliday was a seven-time All-Star.

“I talk to him almost almost every day, just calling to see what’s going on back home,” Jackson said. “But every now and then if he sees something in my swing, he’ll shoot me a text.”

Holliday is watching the Orioles’ success on a daily basis.

“It definitely leaks down. A lot of those guys played in Aberdeen last year,” he said.

NORTHWEST HOMECOMING

Playing in Seattle once felt like a constant for Kyle Manzardo when he’d make trips with his travel team in Spokane, Washington, over the Cascade Mountains for games and tournaments.

“By the time I got to high school I was over here every weekend with the travel baseball schedule,” Manzardo said.

Manzardo’s return for the Futures Game was a little more meaningful. The native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and collegiate star at Washington State has played this season for Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manzardo didn’t end up playing and was just a spectator on Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game for Durham with a sore shoulder.

It’s been a rapid ascent through the Rays system for Manzardo. Selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, Manzardo hit .327 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs between Class A and Double-A last season. It’s been a little tougher this season in Durham, where the first baseman is hitting .238 with 19 doubles, 11 homers and 38 RBIs in 73 games.

“I’m kind of facing some new challenges and a little bit of struggles in Triple-A this year, but I’m working through it,” Manzardo said. “I’m still hitting the ball hard, seeing it well. It’s not anything crazy. It’s been great.”

Manzardo estimated about 30 or 40 relatives and friends were expected to be at the game.

“If you would give me the pick of the litter to do the Futures Game anywhere, I’d choose Seattle,” Manzardo said.