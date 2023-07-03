MLB Scores: Shohei Ohtani And Trout Homer To Help The Los Angeles Angels Beat The Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.

Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 21st save. Carson Kelly homered for the Diamondbacks, who were held to four hits.

Gallen (10-3) tied his season high for strikeouts and was one off a career best. The right-hander came into the game tied for fifth in the NL with only seven homers allowed, but allowed two in a game for the second time this season.

Ohtani hit his 31st of the season in the eighth inning with a 454-foot solo shot to right field off a slider by Kyle Nelson. It was his sixth homer during the Halos’ seven-game homestand.