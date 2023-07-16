MLB Scores: Toronto Blue Jays beat Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2, earn seventh win in eight games

Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday.

Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off National League All-Star Game starter Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.

Merrifield added a sacrifice fly later in the eighth and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.