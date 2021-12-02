MLB Sees First Lockout In 25 Years As Talks With Players Association Go For A Toss

The Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday announced the league's decision to lock out players until further notice, starting from December 2.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Manfred admitted that the the tough decision had to be made due to the league's failure to reach an agreement with the MLB Players Association. The major sticking point in the negotiations is that the players are demanding more money than what is being paid to them currently, especially the second and third-tier players, after they become free agents. This is the first time in 25 years that the MLB has witnessed a lockout.

MLB Lockout: Why now and for how long?

According to Manfred, the league believes that an offseason lockout is the best way to prevent the 2022 season from getting disrupted. The commissioner backed the decision to impose a lockout saying it will help kickstart the negotiations between the league and the players.

Calling it a "defensive lockout", Manfred said that it had become necessary to break the peace between the league and the players because the Players Association’s vision for MLB would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.

"I am so disappointed about the situation in which our game finds itself today. Despite the league’s best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired. Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of Major League players, effective at 12:01am ET on December 2," Manfred said in his statement.

"We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive. It’s simply not a viable option. From the beginning, the MLBPA has been unwilling to move from their starting position, compromise, or collaborate on solutions," Manfred added.

The next edition of the Major League Baseball is scheduled to start in three months. If the lockout is not finished before the start of the season, a couple of games could be lost, causing teams to lose money. MLB owners have already lost a lot of money due to the shut down following the COVID outbreak.

Any disruption to the upcoming season would be considered another blow to America's favourite pasttime, both financially and from a fans' standpoint.

Image: AP