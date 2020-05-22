Starling Marte Mourns Wife's Tragic Death In An Emotional Instagram Post

Arizona Diamondbacks star Starling Marte opened up on the pain he felt following the death of his wife Noelia Brazoban earlier this week. MLB fans were shocked upon the news of 'Starling Marte wife death' and poured their heartfelt sympathies to the two-time Golden Glove winner. Following the news of 'Starling Marte wife death,' a number of MLB fans on social media posed the questions, 'How did Starling Marte wife die?' and 'What was Starling Marte wife age when she passed away?'

Starling Marte wife death? How did Starling Marte wife die?

On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks star took to Instagram to reveal the hopelessness he felt after the death of his wife, Noelia Brazoban. The Center Fielder posted a picture of his family which included his wife Noelia and their two kids, son Smerling and daughter Tina during on a night out at a restaurant. The photo appeared to have been taken during the time of Christmas festivities as the family posed at a table with a man dressed up as Santa Claus. The couple also has another child, Starling Jr.

According to reports from USAToday, Starling Marte's wife Noelia suffered a sudden heart attack on Monday which led to her demise. Starling Marte uploaded the post with a heartwrenching message in Spanish professing how much he misses and loves his deceased wife. The MLB star wrote about the suffering he felt while losing Noelia stating that he 'can't handle the pain' of the loss. Starling Marte further professed his love for Noelia by adding, "I love you my queen I love you I love you I love you wow so much pain."

Starling Marte wife age? MLB star confirms wife death

A number of fans on social media posed the question 'What was Starling Marte wife age when she passed away?'. The same age as her husband, Noelia was 31 years old when she suffered a heart attack on Monday. Two days before posting the message for his wife, Starling Marte uploaded a grim Instagram post which confirmed the death of Noelia earlier this week. The photo portrayed the couple posing together at the Grand Canyon.

