MLB Teams Hailed For Raising Awareness About Gun Violence Post Horrific Texas Shooting

New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays did so following the mass shooting that took place at the Robb Elementary School in Texas where 21 people were killed.

Vidit Dhawan
New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays

Two Major League Baseball (MLB) teams New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are receiving plaudits online for using their social media handles to raise awareness about recent episodes of gun violence. The social media teams of the two franchises worked together to share statistics about gun violence in the United States.

Both teams did so following the mass shooting that took place at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were brutally murdered. The list of victims shockingly included 19 children.

MLB teams raise awareness about gun violence

The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays showcased facts about gun violence instead of their game coverage for the day. Several of the posts shared by the social media handles of the two teams can be seen in the Tweets below:

MLB fans praise teams for raising awareness about gun violence

As the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays scrapped their game coverage to share information about gun violence in the United States, rival fans set aside their differences and lauded the initiative as seen below.

Texas school shooting details

A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelt out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary.

The attacker, an 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home, then fled in her truck as she sought help, according to Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and other officials.

A short distance away, Ramos crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said. They said an officer assigned to the school “engaged” Ramos, but the gunman got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom. After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around 11:30 a.m. with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines.

A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot Ramos to death after he fired at them, police said.

