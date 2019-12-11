The Debate
MLB The Show: MLB, MLBPA Announce Renewed Deal With Sony For Official MLB Game

other sports

MLB The Show: MLB, MLBPA, Sony, San Diego Studios entered into a multi-year extended deal to continue development and distribution of MLB The Show on Tuesday

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
MLB The Show

The 2019 MLB winter meetings began on Sunday and we already have loads of news coming out of San Diego. In a significant move that will please MLB fans and gamers alike, the Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and San Diego Studio in unison announced the award-winning video game 'MLB The Show'. All parties have entered into multi-year extensions to continue the development and distribution of the officially licensed video game of the MLB.

MLB, MLBPA extend partnership with Sony for 'MLB The Show' game

'MLB The Show' to be available on Xbox and Nintendo

The historic deal also sees 'MLB The Show' to be featured on additional console platforms. Earlier, 'MLB The Show' was only available on PlayStation, but now will be available on Xbox and Nintendo as early as 2021. Complete information of the agreement will be announced later.

San Diego Studio to honour MLB game's 15th anniversary

San Diego Studio has been creating officially licensed baseball video games for the past 20 years which have been enjoyed by millions of fans. 'MLB The Show 20' will feature Chicago Cubs star Javier Báez, who is famously nicknamed as El Mago, as its cover athlete. The studio will be honouring the 15th Anniversary of MLB The Show's franchise next year through an assortment of unique promotions and new gameplay features.

Published:
COMMENT
