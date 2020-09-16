MLB To Play Postseason, World Series In Bubble Setting In Texas After Players' Agreement

In a significant move on Wednesday, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the schedule for the 2020 MLB playoffs. The postseason will be held entirely in an 'MLB Bubble' with the league taking a page out of the NBA's book for the later stages of the 2020 season. The MLB 2020 season has already caused 45 postponements due to COVID-19 and the MLB bubble setting has been adopted to reduce the risk of exposure during the postseason.

MLB playoffs, World Series to be held in 'MLB Bubble' for 2020 season

While the league has been pleased with how players have adopted the guidelines during the regular season, the MLB playoffs will be held in a bio-secure environment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The MLB bubble setting will see the World Series played at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington. It will be the first time since 1944 that the MLB postseason will be held at a single venue, with the Cardinals having faced the Browns in six games at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis.

Buckle up. This postseason is going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/IOTjCJ4InI — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2020

In an interview with the Associated Press, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the elimination of travel is a huge positive as it reduces the exposure to the virus. Furthermore, Manfred suggested that the rule changes for the truncated 2020 season are likely to be one-off, with the league keen on returning to the original set of rules next season. During the MLB playoffs, the league also hopes to bring back fans in attendance.

So far, all regular-season games have been played in empty ballparks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the MLB is contemplating a 25% capacity for the playoffs and World Series games at Arlington, where total capacity is approximately 40,000. The MLB postseason was expanded from 10 to 16 teams this season, with the top four seeds in each league playing a wildcard series at their regular-season home ballparks.

The best-of-three matchups begin in the American League on September 29 and the National League on September 30. After the wildcard games, the eight teams will move into an MLB bubble and begin their playoffs campaign. The American League Championship Series will be at San Diego's Petco Park and the National League Championship Series at Globe Life.

The AL Division Series will be played in San Diego and at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, while the NL Division Series will take off at Globe Life and Houston's Minute Maid Park. Reports suggest that the MLB and the players' association were in the process of finalising details of the agreement, which provides for players to be tested daily during the postseason.

(Image Courtesy: AP)