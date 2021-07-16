MLB Trade Deadline 2021: Here's The Complete List Of Players Teams Would Consider Buying

With the MLB All-Star Game is done and dusted, the teams will be turning their attention towards signing players with the MLB trade deadline 2021 date approaching. With just two weeks left before the deadline day dawns, all 30 clubs will be scouting for players to either strengthen their roster for the extended run in the season or trying to build a team for the next season and beyond. The player’s trade value will be judged based on their recent performance and as the season enters the second half. Today, we take a look at some of the players who are likely to find a new team as we inch closer to the end of the month.

Players to Buy

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Miami Marlins

Aguilar has managed to put together an outstanding first half of the season for himself so far. He will be entering the second half of the season with a National League-high 62 RBIs and a .800 OPS. He’s has been in excellent touch in July, posting a 1.054 OPS with three homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games.

Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

According to the MLB website, Escobar was reportedly on his way to the White Sox a couple of weeks ago, however, the two teams have yet to work on the final terms of the trade. Looking at his performance in July, the player has a 1.061 OPS with three homers and seven RBIs and just four strikeouts in 10 games. The versatile infielder will be a free agent at the end of the year however teams will looking to snap him ahead of the deadline day.

Players to sell

Richard Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Rodriguez has had a pretty decent season posting a 2.43 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 11 saves and 27 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched. With the Pirates currently last in the NL Central division, the 31-year-old is likely to be sought after by multiple teams, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs

Craig Kimbrel is an All-Star player who has had a good season for himself. The Chicago Cubs reliever has a whopping 54 batters in 31.2 innings, but with the Cubs no longer in the MLB playoff chase, it is highly unlikely that the 33-year-old closer. ESPN’s Buster Olney believes Kimbrel will be the most coveted player on the trade market.

Pitchers

Kyle Gibson, RHP, Texas Rangers

Keeping aside the groin injury that he is currently having, Gibson has had a fantastic season for a not-so-fantastic Texas Rangers team. After a difficult 2020, Gibson has bounced back to register a 2.13 ERA, 203 ERA+ and 52% ground-ball rate in 71 2/3 innings through 12 starts. With his value locked at $7.7 million (plus bonuses), his trade value is as good as it’s going to get.

John Means, LHP, Baltimore Orioles

The 28-year-old is currently nursing a shoulder strain, however, he has one of the best pitchers in the current season with a 2.28 ERA and American League-best 0.83 WHIP. Combining with contractual control through 2024 makes him a major, major trade chip if -- and only if -- the shoulder issue proves not to be serious.

Image: John Means / Instagram