MLB Willing To Give Full Service Time To Players As COVID-19 Pandemic Delays Season Start

The 2020 MLB season has been pushed back due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the United States of America along with the rest of the world. The NBA, NHL and MLS have all been suspended indefinitely with COVID-19 cases on the rise across the USA. Many players are left wondering what will happen to their pay packages if the season does not begin at all.

Coronavirus in USA

MLB release video as games stand postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

If MLB season is canceled due to coronavirus, the league is willing to give full-service time to players

Latest MLB proposal includes draft in 2020, likely later than current June dates, sources tell The Athletic. Also includes service time for players if season is canceled; players would get same service for ‘20 they earned in ‘19. Parties earlier had discussed tabling that issue. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 25, 2020

As per reputed baseball journalist Ken Rosenthal, MLB has proposed that players will get the same amount of service time they earned in 2019 if the season remains suspended. Ken Rosenthal added that only a selected group of players who will be affected by a season cancelation would be the prospects on track to make their MLB debut in 2020. The agreement between MLB players and the league reportedly includes a pro-rated salary for players in a shortened season. In addition to that, baseball players across the league and the MLB Players Association have promised to not sue for full salaries if the season is cancelled.

MLB start date: MLB fans can enjoy the opening day at home

MLB tomorrow will present “Opening Day at Home,” a full slate of 30 games broadcast nationally across various platforms including digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would have been Opening Day: https://t.co/EGbOv65Iw9 https://t.co/EGbOv65Iw9 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 25, 2020

