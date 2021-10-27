MLB World Series, Astros Vs. Braves Game 2: Lineup, Prediction, Matchups, & More

Houston Astros will take on Atlanta Braves in the second game of the 2021 MLB World Series on Wednesday at the Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Braves managed to get the better of the Astros with a 2-6 win away from home. Jake Odorizzi was in top form as he pitched well, for the batting side it was Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker who stole the show.

The Astros were better than the Braves by seven games in the standings and by 71 runs in run differential. As well, they come into this series with more days of rest, and they'll play a potential Game 7 at home.

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves team news

The Astros will still be without 28-year-old right-hander Lance McCullers Jr after he injured his forearm in Game 4 against Chicago White Sox. Houston will start left-hander Framber Valdez against the Atlanta Braves.

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves probable lineups

Houston Astros Predicted XI: Jose Altuve (R) 2B, Michael Brantley (L) LF, Alex Bregman (R) 3B, Yordan Alvarez (L) DH, Carlos Correa (R) SS, Kyle Tucker (L) RF, Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B, Chas McCormick (R) CF, Martin Maldonado (R) C

Atlanta Braves Predicted XI: Eddie Rosario (L) LF, Freddie Freeman (L) 1B, Ozzie Albies (S) 2B, Austin Riley (R) 3B, Adam Duvall (R) CF, Joc Pederson (L) RF, Dansby Swanson (R) SS, Travis d'Arnaud (R) C, Ian Anderson (R) P

World Series 2021 Astros vs Braves Schedule

Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros - Tuesday, October 26

Game 2: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros - Wednesday, October 27

Game 3: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves - Friday, October 29

Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves - Saturday, October 30

*Game 5: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves - Sunday, October 31

*Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros - Tuesday, November 2

*Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros - Wednesday, November 3

*If necessary

MLB World Series Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Astros were better than the Braves by seven games in the standings and by 71 runs in run differential. As well, they come into this series with more days of rest, and they'll play a potential Game 7 at home. So even though the Astros lost to the Braves, based on our analysis, the Astros are still the favourites to win the series.

How to watch the Astros vs Braves Game 1 of 2021 World Series on TV

Baseball fans can catch the action of the Astros vs Braves Game 2 of the 2021 World Series live on the Fox network. FOX, FOX 4K and FOX Deportes will all broadcast the match. The Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Game 2 of the 2021 World Series is scheduled to start at 8:09 PM Eastern Time (ET).

(Image: AP)