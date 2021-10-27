MLB World Series, Astros Vs Braves Game 2 Live Stream: How To Watch On TV And Online

Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of Major League Baseball(MLB) World Series at the Minute Maid Park on October 28. The Braves head into Game 2 on Thursday after winning Game 1 on October 27 by 2-6 and taking the lead in the best-of-seven matches series. During Game 1 Jorge Soler became the first player to start a World Series with a home run, as Braves pitcher Charlier Morton returned after breaking his leg. With the lead in their hand, Braves will look to clinch Game 2 on Thursday, as the Astros look to even the series by winning the match. Heading into the match, Max Fried is expected to start the pitching for Braves in Game 2, as Jose Urquidy is the pitching probable for the Astros.

When does the MLB World Series, Game 1, Astros vs Braves start?

The Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 2 of MLB World Series is scheduled to start at 8.09 pm ET on Wednesday in the United States (US) and at 5.39 am IST on Thursday in India, from the Minute Maid Park.

How to watch the live streaming MLB World Series, Game 1, Astros vs Braves online?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Game 2 of the MLB World Series, Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, baseball fans can watch the live stream on fuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match will be also available on Hulu+Live and Sling TV. Interested fans can also watch the match live on Fox Sports Live by providing their cable or satellite login information. Meanwhile, baseball fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, FanCode. Fans can buy a premium subscription to FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499.

How to watch the live telecast of MLB World Series, Game 1, Astros vs Braves on TV?

Baseball fans in the US can enjoy the live telecast of the Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 2 of MLB World Series on FOX, FOX 4K, and Fox Deportes. The live telecast of the match will be available on BT Sport in the UK. Unfortunately for Indian baseball fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in India.

