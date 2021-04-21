MM Vs BAO Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Miami Marlins (MM) and the Baltimore Orioles (BAO) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 21 at 1:10 PM local time (10:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Here is our MM vs BAO Dream11 prediction, top picks and MM vs BAO Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: MM vs BAO game preview

The Miami Marlins are currently at the third spot of the MLB National League East standings. Corey Dickerson and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing nine. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are also at the third spot of the American League East table, but with a win-loss record of 8-9.

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, the Baltimore Orioles are set to get a tough competition from the Miami Marlins. BAO will have high expectations from Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Lopez, while MM will depend on Corey Dickerson, Miguel Rojas and Chad Wallach to shine.

MM vs BAO: Injury Report

The Miami Marlins will enter the loanDepot park without Jorge Alfaro (day-to-day), Starling Marte and Elieser Hernandez (biceps), who are all reported injured. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles, won't be getting assistance from Anthony Santander (ankle) and Hunter Harvey (oblique) on Sunday as the two are on the injury list.

MM vs BAO Probable Playing 9

Miami Marlins: Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Jesus Sanchez, Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas, Sandy Alcantara, Chad Wallach

Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, DJ Stewart, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Rio Ruiz, Tanner Scott, Austin Wynns, Jorge Lopez

MM vs BAO Top Picks

Miami Marlins: Corey Dickerson, Miguel Rojas, Chad Wallach

Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge Lopez

MM vs BAO Dream11 team

Outfielders: Corey Dickerson, Jesus Sanchez, Trey Mancini, DJ Stewart

Infielders: Miguel Rojas, Ryan Mountcastle, Rio Ruiz

Pitcher: Jorge Lopez

Catcher: Chad Wallach

Dream11 MLB: MM vs BAO Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Baltimore Orioles will come out on top in this contest.

Dead fish fends off Marlins.



Nature is stunning. pic.twitter.com/mJivxC2btJ — Baltimore Orioles ðŸ˜· (@Orioles) April 21, 2021

Note: The above MM vs BAO playing 11, MM vs BAO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MM vs BAO live and MM vs BAO game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Baltimore Orioles/ Twitter