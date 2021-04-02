MM Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

Miami Marlins will look to make amends for their previous defeat when they take on Tampa Bay Rays in the Major League Baseball (MLB). The match will be played on Friday, April 3 (Saturday according to IST). Here are the MM vs TAB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other key details of the game.

MM vs TAB live: MM vs TAB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Marlins Park

Date: Friday, April 3 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 4.40 AM IST

MM vs TAB live: MM vs TAB Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams came up against each other on Friday as well with Tampa Bay Rays managing to bag a 0-1 win over Miami Marlins. Austin Meadows struck a home run along with two outs in the eighth inning was all that was needed for Tamba Bay Rays against Miami Marlins.

Ryan Thompson who was the second among the four Rays pitchers, worked with seventh to ensure a victory for his side. Interestingly, the Marlins were on a four-game winning streak prior to the defeat against the Rays. On the other hand, the Rays are on a six-game winning streak including the Spring training fixtures.

MM vs TAB Dream11 team: Squad details

Miami Marlins: Sandy Alcantara, Anthony Bass, Richard Bleier, Paul Campbell, Adam Cimber, John Curtiss, Ross Detwiler, Dylan Floro, Yimi García, Elieser Hernandez, Pablo López, Zach Pop, Trevor Rogers, Jorge Alfaro, Chad Wallach, Jesús Aguilar, Brian Anderson, Jon Berti, Jazz Chisholm Jr, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas, Lewis Brinson, Corey Dickerson, Adam Duvall, Starling Marte, Magneuris Sierra.

Tampa Bay Rays: Chris Archer, Diego Castillo, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, Rich Hill, Andrew Kittredge, Collin McHugh, Cody Reed, Chaz Roe, Ryan Sherriff, Jeffrey Springs, Ryan Thompson, Michael Wacha, Ryan Yarbrough, Francisco Mejía, Mike Zunino, Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle, Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows, Yoshi Tsutsugo.

MM vs TAB Dream11 team: Probable 9

Miami Marlins: Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, Jerar Encarnacion, Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Sandy Alcantara, Jorge Alfaro

Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino

MM vs TAB playing 9

Outfielders: Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier, Jerar Encarnacion

Infielders: Brian Anderson, Miguel Rojas, Vidal Brujan, Kevin Padlo

Pitcher: Daniel Castano

Catcher: Mike Zunino

MM vs TAB match prediction and top picks

Miami Marlins: Brian Anderson, Daniel Castano

Tampa Bay Rays: Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier

MM vs TAB match prediction

Tampa Bay Rays managed a close-edged victory over Miami Marlins in the previous game and hence again are the favourites to win the tie.

Note: The MM vs TAB Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks are based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your game.

Image courtesy: Miami Marlins Twitter