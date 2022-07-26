MMA Fight Halted For Not Being Eventful, Declared 'No Contest': 'We Aren't A Kindergarten'

Strange scenes were witnessed during an MMA fight in Russia after a fight, believed to a quarterfinal contest, was called off for not being eventful. During the lightweight quarter-final match being held by the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA), which is an MMA league based in Russia, the league president Mairbek Khasiev cut short the bout, strangely due to lack of action. The quarter-final match was being played between former ACA title contender Ali Bagov and former UFC fighter Rashid Magomedov.

As per Marca, the fight was halted for a strange reason and ended up being ruled a ‘No Contest’. This resulted in both the fighters getting disqualified from the competition. Revealing his thoughts about the same, the ACA President Khasiec said, “it is a serious league, not a kindergarten, so we are not showing it."

'Do you think we’re schoolboys over here?' says Mairbek Khasiev

As per Blody Elbow, further explaining the decision, Khasiec added, “It is a serious league. The ACA League today, is—regardless of what anyone says—is the 2nd greatest fight league in the world. Every time I say this, someone comes out with some sort of criticism. And now we are showing you what sort of league we really are. That’s it! Disqualified! That’s it, I’ve had it, I got no nerve for this. What is this? What are you? Do you think we’re schoolboys over here!? Right, you’re all free to go, that’s it."

MMA fans draw criticism towards Israel Adesanya

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, as MMA fans were quick to make a joke out of it. Meanwhile, some of the fans called out the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for lately being boring during his fights, referring to the ACA incident. “Dear @danawhite please do this to @stylebender . He has become a tap and run champion and sometimes not even that. Dear Alex Pereira , please end this boring run of adesanya,” a fan said.

It is pertinent to mention that Adesanya is the reigning middlweight champion in UFC and recently made another successful title defence against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. Although Adesanya is one of the biggest stars with the promotion currently, he has been criticized for losing his explosiveness off late. UFC fans have pointed it out that they have to sit through a fight even though it is not exciting and doesn’t match their expectations.

