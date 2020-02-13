MOC Approves Financial Proposal Of Rs 1.3 Crore For 7 Sports Disciplines

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved the financial proposal of approximately Rs.1.3 crores for seven sports disciplines. The decision was taken during its 47th Agenda meeting where the committee discussed the performance of athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and reviewed the financial proposals of TOPS athletes in the various sport.

List of approved proposals

The financial proposals approved include the following:

Athletics: Equipment requirements of javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Shivpal Singh’s were approved Shooting: Equipment, training and international participation requirements of Miraj Ahmed Khan and equipment requirement for Chinki Yadav were approved.

Cycling: Financial assistance was provided to the Cycling Federation to buy new cycles and other equipment, including, performance testing SRM ergometer. Para Archery: Para-archers Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar’s request for equipment was approved along with Vivek Chikara request for a new prosthesis. Swimming: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj’s request for swimming equipment, financial assistance for the club, coach, other fee payments were approved.

Para-Badminton: Financial assistance for the participation of Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Pramod Bhagat, Tarun and Krishna Nagar in Spain Para-Badminton International event was approved. Para-Athletics: Para-javelin thrower Ajeet Singh's proposal for customised below elbow prosthesis was approved which will help him with Tokyo 2020 training and international competitions. The MOC also decided to move recurve archer Atul Verma from the TOPS core group to the developmental group. It was also decided, based on their current form and performance, that wrestlers Sandeep Tomar and Utkarsh Kale will not be part of the TOP Scheme.

