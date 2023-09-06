Moefana Replaces Danty In France Centers Facing New Zealand In Rugby World Cup Opener

Yoram Moefana replaced the injured Jonathan Danty in the France side facing New Zealand in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France on Friday. Danty, the first-choice inside center, is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the last warmup against Australia two Sundays ago.

The versatile Moefana, who can also play on the wing, will make his 19th test appearance, and partners veteran Gaël Fickou in midfield. “There will be four pool games and the team will change. We’re a squad of 33 and you can’t just focus on 15 players,” France coach Fabien Galthié said on Wednesday. “The France team needs to adapt and we have faith in our pair of centers, Yoram and Gaël. They’ve already played together. It’s the best France team at the present moment.”

Fullback Thomas Ramos said the team will rally around Moefana. “Everyone has faith in Yo,” Ramos said. ”We will all support him.” Matthieu Jalibert starts at flyhalf as expected in place of star flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who sustained a serious knee injury during a warmup game. “It’s a choice that has become obvious,” Galthié said. “There is no doubt.” Galthié picked tough-tackling Gabin Villière on the left wing to face the All Blacks.

“I’ve been feeling much better in the last few months,” said Villière, who has struggled with injury during his international career and wins only his 15th test cap. Ramos got the nod at fullback ahead of Melvyn Jaminet, who was on the bench and gives three-time runner-up France two excellent penalty kickers. Galthié has favored a more attacking option with five forwards and three backs among the replacements, instead of his usual 6-2 split. Center Arthur Vincent and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu offer backup.

“We needed to find a balance between having power and finishers,” Galthié said. “We want to bring some energy at the right time, if things play out the right way during the game.” France has lost two of its three finals to New Zealand — heavily in 1987 and narrowly in 2011 — but Galthié is bracing to seize the moment.

“It’s a magnificent first opponent to have,” he said. “What more could you dream about than New Zealand?”