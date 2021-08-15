Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Reason Behind His 'finger On Lips' Celebration

The England vs India 2nd Test at Lord's is evenly poised with England taking 27 runs lead at the stumps on Day 3. After having bowled out India for 364 runs, England finished their innings at 391 runs courtesy of a brilliant knock from skipper Joe Root. While Root finished the innings unbeaten on 180 runs, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4 wickets for 94 runs from his 30 overs.

ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj reveals the reason behind the wicket-taking celebration

While speaking at the virtual post-day press conference after the third day’s play of the second Test, Mohammed Siraj was asked about his 'finger on the lips celebration'. The cricketer in his reply said that the celebration was a message for all his critics asking them to just keep shut. He said “This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me, like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let my ball do the talking and hence this is my new style of celebration,”

Breakthrough! 👏 👏



A short ball from @mdsirajofficial does the the trick as #TeamIndia scalp the 4th England wicket! 👌 👌



Jonny Bairstow departs for 57. #ENGvIND



— BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2021

ENG vs IND: Siraj Test Career

The talented bowler made his Test debut in Australia, where he came up with a spirited performance in spite of the immense pressure. Coming to Siraj Test wickets, the pacer has played three Test matches so far picking 19 wickets to date. He also has three wickets in as many T20Is. The fast bowler has also played a single ODI for team India. However, he went wicketless in the particular encounter.

England vs India: Fans Throw wine Cork At KL Rahul

Apart from Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul, The England vs India 2nd Test match will also be remembered for England fans behaviour towards Team India opener KL Rahul. During the play on the Third day, English fans from the stands threw a wine cork at Rahul who was fielding at the boundary line. This gesture of the English fans fumed Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who was fielding in the slips. Then, angry Virat Kohli gestured KL Rahul to throw it back to the stands.

Image: BCCI / Twitter