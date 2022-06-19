'Moment Like No Other': Viswanathan Anand Gets Emotional On Carrying Chess Olympiad Torch

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand took to Twitter to share his thoughts on carrying the first-ever Chess Olympiad torch during a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday. Anand was handed the torch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received it from FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. The 52-year-old Anand carried the torch for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Anand took to Twitter to describe the moment as something he has never experienced before. Anand said that when he took the torch from PM Modi, everything he has done in life flashed in front of his eyes.

"There are moments when you stand there and everything that you have done flashes past you. Today as I took the torch from Respected Shri @narendramodi ji. I looked at the Indian Chess Team. It was “THE MOMENT “ like no other," Anand wrote on Twitter.

This is the first time in history that an Olympic-style torch relay has been introduced by Chess Olympiad. India became the first-ever country to hold the Chess Olympiad torch relay. From this year onwards, the torch relay will always begin in India and travel throughout the world before ending up in the host country, similar to what the International Olympics Committee organises before an Olympic Games.

According to a Prime Minister's official website, the Chess Olympiad torch will travel through 75 cities in India in 40 days before reaching its final destination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai. Indian chess grandmasters will receive the torch at each location.

"FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will hand over the torch to Prime Minister, who in turn will hand it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. This torch will then be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai. At every location, chess grandmasters of the state will receive the torch," the statement noted.

44th Chess Olympiad

The 44th Chess Olympiad was originally slated to take place in Russia, but after Moscow launched an unjustified war on Ukraine in February, it was moved to India. This is the first time India will host the prestigious chess tournament, which has been held annually since 1927. According to reports, 189 countries are expected to compete in this year's competition, the largest turnout in the history of the Chess Olympiad.

Image: Twitter/@ChessbaseIndia