Monaco GP 2022 Practice Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, US And UK?

The F1 2022 season has gotten off to a fantastic start as the first few races have witnessed some exciting battles between Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. While the first few races went in the favour of the Monégasque, the Dutchman came roaring back in the last few races and also grabbed the championship lead.

The next race on the F1 calendar is the Monaco Grand Prix, which is often also known as the sport's crown jewel. The Monaco GP will take place from May 27 to May 29. Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling race weekend, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the full Monaco GP practice schedule.

Monaco GP practice schedule (IST timings)

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, May 27

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Friday, May 27

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Saturday, May 28

Monaco's hometown hero @Charles_Leclerc previews the weekend ahead 👀🇲🇨



And, shares his thoughts on his previous endeavours in the principality, the 2022 season and more! 😁#MonacoGP #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari — Formula 1 (@F1) May 26, 2022

How to watch F1 2022 races live in India?

Fans wanting to watch all the practice sessions of the Monaco GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Monaco GP live streaming details for UK (BST timings)

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Monaco GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the race can be live streamed on the SkyGp app. Below are the timings of all the practice sessions as per local time:

Free Practice 1: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 27

Free Practice 2: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, May 27

Free Practice 3: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 28

It is always so special to drive in the streets of the city I grew up in.

Monaco, let’s go ❤️🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/DPSTujkapr — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 26, 2022

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the practice sessions of the Monaco GP 2022 race weekend. Below are the timings of all the sessions as per local time:

Free Practice 1: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Friday, May 27

Free Practice 2: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, May 27

Free Practice 3: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 28