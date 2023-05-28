Monaco GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK And USA

Formula 1 is all set to host the seventh round of the F1 2023 season, the historic Monaco Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The qualifying session on Saturday witnessed plenty of action, starting with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s crash in the first session, which took him out of the race. The main race on Sunday, promises to be exciting as Max Verstappen looks to keep Fernando Alonso behind, heading into Sainte Devote after green lights.

Max Verstappen clinched his maiden pole position in Monaco qualifying P1 with a timing of 1:11.365, denying Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years. While Aston Martin found themselves 0.084 seconds off Red Bull’s pace, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren driver Lando Norris. This meant Esteban Ocon would start the race at P3, followed by Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton.

STARTING GRID 🇲🇨



The grid is set for lights out in Monaco 🔥#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dNmW8W7ZZP — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023

ALSO READ | F1 Monaco GP 2023: Verstappen Denies Alonso His First Pole In 11 Years; Check Starting Grid

Where is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 taking place?

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the street circuit on the streets of Monte Carlo. The race considered to be one of the most important and prestigious motor races in the world is held on a 3.337 km /2.074 miles long circuit.

When is the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 scheduled to begin?

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. IST and 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans can watch the live stream of the F1 Monaco GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans interested to watch it need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499.

ALSO READ | 'You Sent Leclerc To Mercedes': Ferrari Boss On Rumors About Offering Hamilton A Contract

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Unfortunately, the F1 2023 season is not being telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in the UK and US?