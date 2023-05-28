Monaco GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK And USA

Quick links:
Image: @F1/Twitter
Formula 1 is all set to host the seventh round of the F1 2023 season, the historic Monaco Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The qualifying session on Saturday witnessed plenty of action, starting with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s crash in the first session, which took him out of the race. The main race on Sunday, promises to be exciting as Max Verstappen looks to keep Fernando Alonso behind, heading into Sainte Devote after green lights.
IT'S. RACE. DAY! 🌟#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vr35ApFYRE— Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2023
Max Verstappen clinched his maiden pole position in Monaco qualifying P1 with a timing of 1:11.365, denying Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years. While Aston Martin found themselves 0.084 seconds off Red Bull’s pace, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren driver Lando Norris. This meant Esteban Ocon would start the race at P3, followed by Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton.
STARTING GRID 🇲🇨— Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023
The grid is set for lights out in Monaco 🔥#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dNmW8W7ZZP
