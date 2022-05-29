Monaco GP Main Race Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

After an eventful and enthralling qualifying session on Saturday, it is now time for the Monaco Grand Prix main race. Home hero Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position ahead of Ferrari F1 teammate Carlos Sainz, with the two Red Bull Racings of Sergio Perez and reigning champion Max Verstappen in third and fourth respectively.

All eyes will be on Leclerc if he can break his duck at his home GP, as he has never managed to finish a race in Monaco. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting race between the two Ferrari racers and the two Red Bull Racing drivers, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Monaco GP main race live streaming details.

How to watch F1 2022 races live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the main race of the Monaco GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The main race will commence live at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 29.

Monaco GP live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Monaco GP 2022 on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The main race will begin live at 1:00 PM BST on Sunday, May 29.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Monaco GP 2022 main race, which will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday, May 29.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Charles Leclerc on pole

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Frustration for Max as he is forced to abort his final flying lap 😖



Watch all the key moments from qualifying 🎥#MonacoGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2022

5) Lando Norris (McLaren)

6) George Russell (Mercedes)

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

8) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

9) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

11) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

12) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

13) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

15) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

16) Alexander Albon (Williams)

17) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

18) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

20) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)