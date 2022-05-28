Monaco GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

Motorsports fans around the world are in for a treat this weekend as the Formula 1 race is set to take place in Monaco, a circuit that is often referred to as the crown jewel of the sport. Home hero Charles Leclerc will be looking to grab another pole position in the Monaco GP qualifying, while championship leader Max Verstappen will do everything he can to ensure that he gets the best starting position in Sunday's main race.

As things stand in the championship, Red Bull Racing's Verstappen has scored 110 points so far after six races and has a six-point lead over second-placed Leclerc of Ferrari F1. Ahead of what promises to be one of the best sessions of the year, here is a look at how to watch the F1 race live in India, the US and the UK, and the Monaco GP qualifying live stream details.

How to watch F1 2022 race weekends live in India?

Fans wanting to watch all the qualifying sessions of the Monaco GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The Monaco GP qualifying will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 28.

C² production is back 😎



Follow @Charles_Leclerc and @Carlossainz55 as they show you to the unique Monaco garage setup 🇲🇨 #essereFerrari 🔴 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/8K9skSPkzG — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 28, 2022

Monaco GP live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Monaco GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Qualifying will begin live at 2:00 PM BST on Saturday, May 28.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the qualifying sessions of the Monaco GP 2022 race weekend. The event will take place from 10:00 AM ET to 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, May 28.