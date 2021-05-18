Monaco Grand Prix History: REDEMPTION For Daniel Ricciardo In 2018

F1 returns to the famous streets of Monaco for the sport's most legendary Grand Prix of the season. The Monaco GP was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and did not feature on the F1 calendar for the first time since 1954. It is back for 2021 with limited fan attendance of 7,500 people per day. Here is one of the greatest moments in Monaco Grand Prix history: Daniel Ricciardo redemption victory in 2018.

Monaco Grand Prix history: Daniel Ricciardo finally added his name to the Monaco Grand Prix winners list in 2018

The 2018 Monaco Grand Prix was all about redemption for Daniel Ricciardo, who had seen his race slip after a disastrous pit stop by Red Bull Racing at the 2016 Monaco GP. By race day, the Australian F1 driver had done everything he needed to make him the clear favourite as he was the quickest through practice and untouchable in qualifying. However, the race was far from straightforward for Ricciardo.

Ricciardo began the race well from pole position and built a comfortable lead in front until he suffered a power problem on lap 28 in the MGU-K. Unable to use the seventh and eighth gears, he saw his lead decrease lap by lap before Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel eventually got on his tail. However, the experienced Australian knew that if there was ever any race where he could maintain his lead despite his power disadvantage, it was on the Monaco GP circuit.

The narrow corners make overtaking almost impossible. Having said that, Ricciardo did not put a foot wrong as he claimed a flawless victory under intense pressure. The Australian was delighted to add his name to the Monaco Grand Prix winners list as one can see in the video below.

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 schedule

The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 is scheduled to take place from May 20-23 with free practice one and two scheduled to begin on a Thursday instead of the usual Fridays. The historic Monaco GP will take place at the Circuit de Monaco, a street circuit laid out on the city streets of Monte Carlo. The complete Monaco Grand Prix 2021 schedule is given below.

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST