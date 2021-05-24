Monaco Grand Prix: Serena Williams, Erling Haaland Add To Star-studded Monte Carlo Race

The Monaco Grand Prix is usually the fanciest event on the F1 calendar, attracting a wide variety of celebrities. For the main race on Sunday, tennis icon Serena Williams and football superstar, Erling Haaland showed up to witness the crown jewel of the sport. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen capitalised on Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc's cruel last-minute withdrawal to win Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and go on top of the F1 standings 2021 amongst drivers for the first time.

Serena Williams at Monaco Grand Prix 2021: Tennis superstar waves chequered flag at Monte Carlo

Serena Williams at Monaco Grand Prix 2021 was the highlight of the event as she was given the honour of waving the checkered flag at the end of the race. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is currently enjoying some off time before she heads to Paris to compete at the Roland Garros which starts next week. Williams last played at the Emilia-Romagna Open where she lost to Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday.

After another disappointing result, Williams decided to take some time off and she travelled to the Principality of Monaco to follow the world-famous Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. The 39-year-old was seen following the race from VIP seats before being given the chance to wave the checkered flag. She then joined race winner Max Verstappen during his post-race interview where she admitted to being a fan

Erling Haaland Monaco GP: Dortmund striker travels to Monaco in style

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland also enjoyed some well-earned time off on Sunday when he jetted off to the Monaco Grand Prix. The Norwegian star capped off his incredible, record-breaking season on Saturday by scoring twice in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 final day win over Bayer Leverkusen. The 20-year-old scored a total of 41 goals for Dortmund last season, helping the Black and Yellows to a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

Earlier on Sunday, Haaland posted a picture of himself aboard to his 9 million Instagram followers, writing: "On the way to Monaco!" Upon arrival, he relaxed aboard a yacht overlooking the track, as the action got underway in the Principality. Wearing a pair of shades, he chatted with friends and enjoyed his rest, ahead of what is set to be a busy few months. The Erling Haaland Monaco GP appearance was certainly amongst the Monaco GP 2021 highlights.

Monaco GP 2021 highlights: Max Verstappen tops drivers' world championship

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time to take the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc pulled out just before the race started. Verstappen's second win this season and 12th of his career moved the Red Bull driver four points ahead of Lewis Hamilton overall.

The seven-time world champion finished seventh on a bad day for the usually ultra-reliable Mercedes team. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas, went from second place to out of the race before the midway point after his team botched a tire change. Verstappen finished 8.9 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in second place and 19.4 seconds clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

F1 standings 2021: F1 driver standings

