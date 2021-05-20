Monaco Grand Prix Social Distancing Sign Cracks Up F1 Fans As F1 Title Rivalry Intensifies

As the F1 title rivalry continues this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, track organisers have found interesting ways to ensure that the fans arriving at the track follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. This year's Monaco GP will permit a limited fan attendance of 7,500 per day. With that in mind, the track organisers came up with an interesting Monaco GP 2021 social distancing sign to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, fans were left amazed looking at the brutality of the sign that was posted.

F1 standings: F1 title rivalry intensifies as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton opens up 14-point gap at the top

Heading into the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (94) leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen (80) by 14 points after four races. Although Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, is in third place in the F1 standings, he has only earned 47 points so far. This means that Bottas has just managed to score half the points as Hamilton, thereby only adding the already existing pressure on him.

Fans amazed at Monaco GP 2021 social distancing sign, highlight Mercedes team orders between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Authorities and organisations around the world have often used creative social media content to promote awareness about the Covid-19 situation. However, little did anyone expect what the Monaco Grand Prix track organizers posted to ensure safety protocols. The Monaco GP 2021 social distancing sign, which can be seen below, has already received more than 100 retweets and over 1.7k likes in less than five hours.

Fans mocked how Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would perhaps react if Valtteri Bottas would get too close to title challenger and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton during the race. Mercedes have often been criticised for favouring Hamilton over Bottas for team strategies and fans made sure to point that out in their comments. Similarly, some other fans also reacted by simply stating that they felt bad for Bottas because of the team orders.

Other fans were just amazed when they saw the brutality of the sign as they seemed to believe that this posting was meant to take a direct dig at Mercedes for imposing team orders between their drivers. One can certainly see that Mercedes and especially Valtteri Bottas will not be too pleased if he were to see this Monaco GP 2021 social distancing sign on the track.

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST