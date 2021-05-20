Monaco Grand Prix Track: Weather Forecast, Wind Speed And All About Monte Carlo

After four captivating races in Bahrain, Imola, Portugal and Spain, F1 returns to the famous streets of Monaco for one of the most historic Grand Prix of the season. The Monaco GP, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, did not feature on the F1 calendar for the first time since 1954. This year's Monaco GP will have a limited fan attendance of 7,500 per day. Here is some information about the Monaco Grand Prix track, weather forecast and schedule.

Monaco Grand Prix track information

The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The Monaco Grand Prix track has a length of 3.337 km (2.074 miles) with a total of 19 turns. The total number of laps in the race is 78 with a total distance of 260.286 km. The Monaco Grand Prix track record is 1:14.260, set by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in 2018.

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

According to the Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast, cooler conditions are expected than in previous years. The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 practice sessions are expected to be four to five degrees cooler than that of 2019 according to various reports. The first practice session in 2019 had air temperatures of 19°C whereas this year it could be as cool as 15°C.

Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be cloudy with an increased chance of precipitation. While the conditions for the third practice session and qualifying are likely to remain dry, there is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. If it does indeed rain during the race, pole position may not be enough to win Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix 2021. Drivers and teams will require to time their strategy to perfection to ensure that they are on the right choice of tyres at every given time during the race.

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2021 in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Monaco GP can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.