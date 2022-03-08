Mondo Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record In Belgrade; Watch Historic Achievement

Sweden's Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis etched his name in the record books yet again as he broke his own Pole vault world record during the World Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Belgrade. The arena will be playing host to the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the end of next week. Mondo Duplantis broke the record he had set in Glasgow in February 2020.

All you need to know about Duplantis record

Mondo Duplantis broke his own record by clearing the mark of 6.19m beating his previous own world record. Duplantis had first cleared the height of 5.61m, 5.85m and 6.00m before deciding to raise the bar and try to break the record. He failed with his first two attempts but finally made it at the third time of asking despite moving the bar with his knees.

Talking about breaking the record, Mondo Duplantis said: "I think I've tried 6.19m 50 times, I think that was the number. It's been a long time coming. I've never had a height quite give me trouble like that in my entire life and I've been jumping for a very long time, so it's a very good feeling. It was really hard-fought these past two years to get over that next barrier and so I'm really happy."

He further said: "I don't think this is the highest I'm ever going to jump. There's going to be a lot more to come. This is a really good place to jump. The World Championships in two weeks is going to be an even better time to try to put something else higher up there. So I'm excited about that. I'm excited to come back to Belgrade."

Previous Mondo Duplantis record in Pole vault event

This is the fourth world record of the 22-year-old's career. His first record came in February 2020 when he surpassed London 2012 gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie's world record by clearing 6.17m in Torun, Poland before improving that the following week in Glasgow. In September of that year, he cleared 6.15m at the Rome Diamond League meeting to eclipse Sergey Bubka's outdoor pole vault world best of 6.14m set in Sestriere in July 1994.