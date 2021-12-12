Last Updated:

More 'memorabilia' Of Late Diego Maradona Recovered A Day After Stolen Hublot Watch

On Sunday, GP Singh, the Special Director General of Police (L&O) in Assam, took to Twitter to inform that more items belonging to Maradona have been recovered.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Diego Maradona, Argentina, Football, Diego Maradona watch, Diego Maradona iPad, maradona's stolen items, maradona belongings, maradona's watch

Image: AP/@GPSingh/Twitter


A day after the Assam police recovered a stolen luxury watch of the late Argentine legend Diego Maradone, the Special Director General of Police (L&O) in Assam, GP Singh, confirmed that more items belonging to Maradona have been found. The watch was recovered from a man identified as Wazid Hussein, who was arrested by the Assam Police on Saturday. GP Singh, As per the tweet, the recovered objects include items such as a jacket, track pants, toy doll, squash racquet, ipads, lighters, etc. The origin of the items is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Director-General of Police in Assam had informed that the expensive limited-edition watch was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe before Wazid Hussein allegedly stole them and fled to Assam. The Assam Police, in coordination with the Dubai Police, recovered the items belonging to Maradona and also arrested the accused in the case. Hussain was arrested from his residence at Sibsagar at about 4:00 AM on Saturday morning. 

READ | Former partner in Argentina accuses Maradona

Where was the luxury Hublot watch of late Diego Maradona stolen from?

The watch signed by the legendary footballer Maradona was allegedly stolen by the accused while he was working as a security guard for the company storing the late footballer’s belongings in Dubai. The accused Wazid Hussein reportedly fled to Assam earlier in August this year, after stealing the watch. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday assured that follow-up lawful action is being taken against Hussein. 

READ | CONMEBOL announced the registration of a star in Maradona's name

Maradona was widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, having played for clubs such as Barcelona, Napoli, and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, Maradona was the first player in history to set two world records for transfer fees. Maradona appeared in 91 international matches for Argentina, as well as played in four FIFA World Cups. He won the Golden Ball and guided his national team to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

READ | Maradona siblings visit grave on anniversary icon's death amid recent allegations

Image: GPSingh/Twitter/AP
 

READ | Assam Police recovers stolen luxury watch of late hero Diego Maradona, accused jailed
Tags: Diego Maradona, Argentina, Football
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com