More 'memorabilia' Of Late Diego Maradona Recovered A Day After Stolen Hublot Watch

A day after the Assam police recovered a stolen luxury watch of the late Argentine legend Diego Maradone, the Special Director General of Police (L&O) in Assam, GP Singh, confirmed that more items belonging to Maradona have been found. The watch was recovered from a man identified as Wazid Hussein, who was arrested by the Assam Police on Saturday. GP Singh, As per the tweet, the recovered objects include items such as a jacket, track pants, toy doll, squash racquet, ipads, lighters, etc. The origin of the items is yet to be ascertained.

Ref recovery of @hublot Watch of Late Diego Maradona, more memorabilia have been recovered. Jacket, track pant, T shirt, Shoes, toy doll, Squash racket, watch, lighters,Cap and iPads. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/Fntn1sT3OT — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 12, 2021

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Director-General of Police in Assam had informed that the expensive limited-edition watch was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe before Wazid Hussein allegedly stole them and fled to Assam. The Assam Police, in coordination with the Dubai Police, recovered the items belonging to Maradona and also arrested the accused in the case. Hussain was arrested from his residence at Sibsagar at about 4:00 AM on Saturday morning.

As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam.

Today morning at 4:00AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/I6lKURk9Ie — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

Where was the luxury Hublot watch of late Diego Maradona stolen from?

The watch signed by the legendary footballer Maradona was allegedly stolen by the accused while he was working as a security guard for the company storing the late footballer’s belongings in Dubai. The accused Wazid Hussein reportedly fled to Assam earlier in August this year, after stealing the watch. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday assured that follow-up lawful action is being taken against Hussein.

Maradona was widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, having played for clubs such as Barcelona, Napoli, and Sevilla. Also known as the Golden Boy, Maradona was the first player in history to set two world records for transfer fees. Maradona appeared in 91 international matches for Argentina, as well as played in four FIFA World Cups. He won the Golden Ball and guided his national team to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Image: GPSingh/Twitter/AP

