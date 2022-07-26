More Than 100 Ex-players Launch Lawsuit Against World Rugby Over Severe Brain Damage

Over 100 former rugby players eye legal action against the global rugby governing body, World Rugby, and the governing bodies of England and Wales over claims about brain damage. The players demand justice over the governing bodies’ failure to protect them from a permanent head injury, due to the repeated instances of concussions in their playing careers. Meanwhile, the group includes former international players like England’s Steve Thompson, Carl Hayman of New Zealand and Welshman Alix Popham.

As per reports, the players above have had a history of neurological impairments, like early onset dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, motor-neuron issues, and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). The group is being represented by UK-based law firm Rylands Legal, who have also revealed that they are in touch with over 185 former rugby union players. The lawsuit is being termed the biggest class action of its kind outside of the United States (US) and the class action will be issued on behalf of the over 100 players, while the rest will take action soon.

What has been said so far?

Rylands Legal explained the matter in an official statement and addressed that the allegations by the players are based on the negligence of the governing bodies. “This claim isn’t just about financial compensation, it is also about making the game safer and ensuring current and former players get tested so that if they are suffering a brain injury they can get the clinical help they need,” Rylands Legal said.

'We aim to challenge the current perceptions,' says Rylands Legal

The law firm further added that the players now want the governing bodies, “to take proper steps as the game turned professional to respond to a disregard for player safety and brain health at the club and international level”. The statement also added that the governing bodies have not educated the players about the risk of permanent brain damage or about regular tests. At the same time, the players also allege that rugby bodies have not opted for expert medical advice about the same.

“We aim to challenge the current perceptions of the governing bodies, to reach a point where they accept the connection between repetitive blows to the head and permanent neurological injury and to take steps to protect players and support those who are injured,” the statement further read. It is pertinent to mention that back in 2013, the National Football League (NFL) paid out around 100 crores to former players who developed similar health issues.

(Image: AP)