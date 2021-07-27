Moroccan Boxer Youness Baalla Tries To Bite Opponent's Ear At Tokyo Olympics; Watch

Youness Baalla, a Moroccan boxer, stunned sports fans around the world when he attempted to bite his opponent's ear during the final round of their last 16 matches. Baalla was up against David Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist from New Zealand who was making his Olympic debut this year. After Nyika easily won the first two rounds of the match, Baalla attempted to save face by trying to bite a chunk of his ear in the final round. Nyika, on the other hand, not only managed to get his ear out of Baalla's mouth in time, but he also defeated the 22-year-old 5-0.

Rock solid example of someone whose goal at #Tokyo2020 wasn’t to win gold, but go viral on social media.



Youness Baalla of Morocco 🇲🇦 - achievement unlocked ✅pic.twitter.com/8VxzUGEoXi — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) July 27, 2021

The incident occurred at the iconic Kokugikan Arena, which is considered the home of sumo wrestling in Japan. Nyika was troubling Baalla with his continuous jabs before the latter tried to get hold of his ear during a hold. A shocked Nyika quickly turned it around and managed to pull his ear out of Baalla's mouth. After the match, Nyika quipped saying Baalla probably tasted only sweat while trying to bite his ear. Nyika also expressed astonishment at the referee missing Baalla's illegal move. The 25-year-old has now qualified to compete in the quarter-final, where he will lock horns against Uladzislau Smiahlikau of Belarus.

'The bite of 97'

This was not the first time when a boxer attempted to bite his opponent's ear in a boxing match. The sport is filled with instances where boxers have repeatedly broken rules in order to save the game. The most famous ear-bite incident that shocked the world occurred during a match between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. During the match, Tyson bit a small part of Holyfield's ear in the third round of the match and threw the piece of cartilage onto the ring's floor. The match was eventually won by Holyfield, but Tyson is still remembered for his inhumane move. The fight later became to be known as 'the bite fight' and 'the bite of 97', referring to the year the fight took place.

Image: AndrewGourdie/Twitter

