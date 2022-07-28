'India's Best Era Of Sports': PM Modi Beams With Pride As He Inaugurates Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening ceremony of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad on Thursday. The event, which is being held in Chennai, began with a showcase of Tamil Nadu's historical, economic, and political history before shifting to performances from various artists, including the screening of a dance-song 'Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess'. PM Modi also spoke at the event as he declared open the 44th Chess Olympiad.

PM Modi's speech at Chess Olympiad opening ceremony

"Good evening Chennai, Vanakkam, Namaste. I welcome you all to the 44th Chess Olympiad in India. The most prestigious tournament in chess has come to India, the home of chess. This tournament is here at a special time in India's history. This is the year we are marking 75 years of freedom from colonial rule. It is out Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is an honour to have you here at such an important time for out country," PM Modi said.

I welcome you all to the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in India.



The most prestigious tournament in chess has come to India, the home of chess: PM @narendramodi while addressing at the opening ceremony of #44thChessOlympiad2022 pic.twitter.com/SrNVdMWjU2 — DD India (@DDIndialive) July 28, 2022

"I would like to applaud the organisers of this tournament. In a very short period of time, they have made outstanding arrangements. We in India believe in Athiti Devo Bhava, which means our guests are our gods. We will make every effort to make you feel comfortable. We will help you bring your best game to the born," he added.

"The 44th Chess Olympiad has been a tournament of many firsts and records. This is the first time the Olympiad is being held in the place of origin of chess in India. It is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades. It has the highest ever number of countries participating. It has the highest ever number of teams participating. It has the highest number of entries in the women's section. The first-ever torch relay of the chess olympiad started in India," he said.

May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for everyone. Best wishes to all the participants. https://t.co/u2DZzotHGF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022

"The place at which this chess olympiad is happening is most fitting. There are many temples in Tamil Nadu with beautiful sculptures that represent different sports. Sports have always been considered divine in our culture. In fact, in Tamil Nadu, you will find a temple of Chaturangvallabanthar. This temple in Thirupoovanur has an interesting story related to chess."

"Even God played the game of chess with a princess, naturally, Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse in India. It has produced many of India's grandmasters. It is home to the finest minds, vibrant culture, and the oldest language in the world, Tamil," PM Modi said.

"I am glad to share that there has never been a better time for sports in India than the present. India had its best-ever performances in the Olympics, Paralympics, and Deaflympics. We achieved glory even in sports where we had not won earlier."

"India’s sporting culture is becoming stronger due to the perfect mix of two important factors - the energy of youth and enabling environment. In sports, there are no losers. There are winners and there are future winners. I wish all the teams and players gathered here the very best for the 44th Chess Olympiad. I declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open. May the games begin," he concluded.

Apart from PM Modi, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur were also present at the opening ceremony. Thakur and Stalin spoke before PM Modi took the stage to deliver his speech at the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

This is the first time in history that India is hosting the Chess Olympiad. The 44th Chess Olympiad was originally slated to take place in Russia, but after Moscow launched a war on Ukraine in February, it was moved to India.

Image: Twitter/DD

