MotoGP Bharat Qualifying Session Highlights: Jorge Martin Wins The Sprint Race!

The much-awaited MotoGP Bharat, also called the Indian MotoGP, is finally here after months of build-up and preparation. At the Buddh International Circuit, the main event is already underway and will continue till Sunday, September 24. Days before the major race have already seen a lot of action, and there are several practise sessions and qualification races scheduled in front of the main event.

Aryan Suraj
17:58 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Sprint Race Podium Standings
17:30 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Jorge Martin wins the Sprint race!
17:06 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Sprint Race begin

Sprint race begins at BIC

16:04 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: An extra 15-minute session has begun
15:50 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Jake Dixon is at Cloud Nine, and at Pole Position
15:10 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Moto 2 Q1 race underway
15:07 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Updated Moto 3 Standings

 

14:59 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: It's Pole Position for Jaume Masia

Moto 3 rider Jaume Masia takes the pole in the drenched Moto 3 qualifying race

14:51 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Moto 3 riders take up some exploratory wet laps
pointer
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: MotoGP Bharat Top 3 Standings
12:11 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: It's POLE for Bezzecchi!

Marco Bezzecchi takes the pole position and makes history to become the first IndianGP pole-sitter 

 

12:00 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Marc Marquez nearly avoids a major crash

Marc Marquez had a minor slide out while turning but he stood up and re-joined the sprint in an instant.

11:57 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Q2 Time begins
pointer
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates:Qualifying begins
pointer
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Perfect setup
pointer
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Bike on fire
pointer
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Session halted
pointer
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Where can I watch MotoGP live?

For those who are unable to attend in person, Sports18 TV will broadcast Moto GP Bharat live, while JioCinema will live-stream the event.

10:36 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Schedule for September 23, 2023

Time
09:10-09:40 – Practice Nr. 3
09:55-10:25 – Practice Nr. 3
10:40-11:10 – Free Practice Nr. 2
11:20-11:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
11:45-12:00  -Qualifying Nr. 2
13:20-13:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
13:45-14:00 – Qualifying Nr. 2
14:15-14:30 – Qualifying Nr. 1
14:40-14:55 – Qualifying Nr. 2
15:30-16:15 – Tissot Sprint

10:36 IST, September 23rd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Race distances reduced due to heat and humidity

This weekend's races have had distance cut short:

- MotoGP sprint 12 laps to 11 laps
- Moto3 race 17 laps to 16 laps
- Moto2 race 19 laps to 18 laps
- MotoGP race 24 laps to 21 laps

