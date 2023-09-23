MotoGP Bharat Qualifying Session Highlights: Jorge Martin Wins The Sprint Race!

Quick links:
MotoGP, (Image: X/Moto GP)
The good times keep rolling for @88jorgemartin! 📈@marcmarquez93 is back on the podium! 👏#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zOQrGUrSjG— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
The Martinator makes history in India! 🔥@88jorgemartin cruises to another #TissotSprint win! 🥇#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oa38fdO0KU— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Sprint race begins at BIC
Extra wet session underway! 🚦— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Wet tyres fitted, but it looks like it won't be long before slicks will work 👀#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jU3tHq7ksh
0.032s quicker! 🔥🔥🔥— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
After a final improvement, @jakedixonracing takes pole position from @37_pedroacosta ✌️#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5LaS0asPZR
It's #Moto2 Q1 time! 🙌— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
A big one ahead in damp conditions ⚔️💦#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3QkWSIg8s7
3rd in the standings: on pole 🔝— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
2nd in the standings: 3rd on the grid 💪
Championship leader: 19th 👀
Tomorrow could be a huge race in the #Moto3 title chase! 🚨#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HTWvfRmyrR
Moto 3 rider Jaume Masia takes the pole in the drenched Moto 3 qualifying race
It's POLE POSITION for @jaume_masia! 👏— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Dominance in the wet conditions! 💯#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KSCo4lMf1o
Some exploratory laps for the #Moto3 riders 💦— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Time to find out who can get to grips with Buddh the quickest in the wet 👀#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2m79P8Nj39
Top 3 in the standings ✅— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Top 3 on the gird but in reverse order 🌶️#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/68kQGNZc2O
Marco Bezzecchi takes the pole position and makes history to become the first IndianGP pole-sitter
It's POLE for Bezzecchi! 🌶️— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
He makes history to be the first #IndianGP pole-sitter! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DjrTupD6jj
Marc Marquez had a minor slide out while turning but he stood up and re-joined the sprint in an instant.
A small slide out for @marcmarquez93! 💥— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
He's up and going again almost immediately! 💪#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mTPFewKmzN
Q2 time.— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Let's get it 🏏#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FBUTXjYbv6
Qualifying begins in India! 🚦— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
Two Q2 spots are up for grabs! ✌️#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/W0lzRoSwSN
It's time to find that perfect setup before qualifying ⏱️— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
That's a big setback for the rider 2nd in the Championship! 💥@AyumuSasaki1 crashes and his bike has gone up in flames! 😱#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m334a63r6J— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
🚩 Red flag 🚩— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
The session has been halted due to @3Tulovic's incident at T7. Rider is conscious#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9NIVbZeO00
For those who are unable to attend in person, Sports18 TV will broadcast Moto GP Bharat live, while JioCinema will live-stream the event.
Time
09:10-09:40 – Practice Nr. 3
09:55-10:25 – Practice Nr. 3
10:40-11:10 – Free Practice Nr. 2
11:20-11:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
11:45-12:00 -Qualifying Nr. 2
13:20-13:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
13:45-14:00 – Qualifying Nr. 2
14:15-14:30 – Qualifying Nr. 1
14:40-14:55 – Qualifying Nr. 2
15:30-16:15 – Tissot Sprint
This weekend's races have had distance cut short:
- MotoGP sprint 12 laps to 11 laps
- Moto3 race 17 laps to 16 laps
- Moto2 race 19 laps to 18 laps
- MotoGP race 24 laps to 21 laps