Moto GP Legend Valentino Rossi Confirms Retirement At End Of Year After Glittering Career

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has announced that the 2021 season will be his last and will retire at the end of the MotoGP season. The nine-time world champion made his Grand Prix debut back in 1996 in the 125cc category and won the division the following year. In 1998 the player then upgraded to the 250cc class and won the title in 1999.

Over 26 seasons, Valentino Rossi established himself as one of the all-time greats and is the only rider in history to win World Championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP. However, the current campaign has been Valentino Rossi's worst ever, with the rider scoring just 19 points from the first nine races.

The Italian is now expected to channel his efforts into his own Moto GP team, the Aramco Racing Team VR46, which will debut in the Moto GP next year. Speaking at the Styrian Grand Prix, the same venue where Valentino Rossi achieved his first Grand Prix podium, he announced to the media," Unfortunately, this will be my last half-season as a MotoGP rider. It's a very sad moment. It's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle, but anyway, it was great, I enjoyed it very much, it's a long, long journey and it was really, really fun".

Valentino Rossi's bike Name

Aprilia RS 125 R, 1996

Aprilia RS 125 R, 1997

Aprilia RSW 250, 1998

Aprilia RSW 250, 1999

Honda NSR 500, 2000

Honda NSR 500, 2001

Honda RC 221V, 2002

Honda RC 221V, 2003

Yamaha YZA M1, 2004

Yamaha YZA M1, 2005

Yamaha YZA M1, 2006

Yamaha YZA M1, 2007

Yamaha YZA M1, 2008

Yamaha YZA M1, 2009

Yamaha YZA M1, 2010

Ducati Desmosedici, 2011

Ducati Desmosedici, 2012

Yamaha YZA M1, 2013

Yamaha YZA M1, 2014

Yamaha YZA M1, 2015

Yamaha YZA M1, 2016

Yamaha YZA M1, 2017

Yamaha YZA M1, 2018

Yamaha YZA M1, 2019

Yamaha YZA M1, 2020

Yamaha YZA M1, 2021

Valentino Rossi career stats

Valentino Rossi is a nine-time Grand Prix world champion of which sever are in the premier MotoGP class. Rossi is also the only racer to have competed in 400+ Grands Prix.

Image Credits: AP