Moto2 Race: Chaos Unfurls As Bikes Catch Fire Forcing Riders To Run For Their Lives; Watch

A Moto 2 Grand Prix event that took place at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao on Sunday, April 24, witnessed a mass crash forcing the red flag to be brought out to stop the race. Besides the mass crash involving 10 bikes, the race also witnessed a flame-engulfed bike forcing riders to run away.

Moto2 race fire: Riders crash as they approach second corner

According to The Sun, with 15 laps left to go in the race, riders crashed as they approached the second corner. According to speedcafe.com, Aron Canet has broken a wrist after he was one of 11 riders to crash together during the Moto2 Grand Prix race. The other riders involved in the crash were Somkiat Chantra, Tony Arbolino, Augusto Fernandez, Sam Lowes, Albert Arenas, Pedro Acosta, Zonta van den Goorbergh and Simone Corsi. Riders were forced to flee as Zonta Van Den Goorbergh's bike dramatically went up in flames. After the bike burst into flame marshalls immediately rushed in to help the riders and extinguish the blaze, with everyone managing to escape injury.

Rider Cameron Beaubier has admitted the incident was "pretty scary" and is relieved everyone involved is safe. The rider said "It was pretty scary, to be honest. What matters is that we are all safe and well. There was a lot of chaos, it's a drag but things are what they are."

Moto2 race results

After the Moto2 race event was red-flagged due to the crash, the race was restarted over seven laps in dry conditions, with Joe Roberts claiming a historic first win for himself in Moto2 and the first Grand Prix victory for an American rider since Ben Spies took to the top step of the podium at Assen in MotoGP in 2011. VR46 rider Celestino Vietti finished second to extend his championship lead, while Jorge Navarro completed the podium.