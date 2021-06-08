MotoGP 2021: Fabio Quartararo Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In The Middle Of Catalan GP

In an odd event, French driver Fabio Quartararo found himself having a rare non-mechanical failure on the track at the recently concluded Catalan Grand Prix 2021. Currently in the lead in the MotoGP 2021 rankings, Quartararo has earned 115 points from three wins and four podium finishes this season. Looking to extend his lead with a win in Spain, the Yamaha racer had some run-ins with penalties and a few unlucky mistakes, costing him a chance to take home his 4th title of the year.

MotoGP 2021: Fabio Quartararo wardrobe malfunction at Catalan GP

While a wardrobe malfunction is not one you would generally associate with motorsports, but it is just what happened to French driver Fabio Quartararo at the Catalan Grand Prix 2021. Racing for the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team at speeds that can cross 200 miles per hour, Quartararo made a huge error as he found himself in violation of the FIM MotoGP regulations regarding Section 2.4.5.2 Rider’s Safety Equipment, which states that "[rider's safety] equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity".

A post-match evaluation of the race showed that Quartararo had, at one point, been riding without his mandatory chest protector and with his racing leathers unfastened. Video footage of the race showed the Frenchman had suffered some sort of wardrobe malfunction during the 21st lap of the race and with his racing leathers unzipping, had chosen to discard the chest protector, leaving him exposed to injury had he unluckily been a part of an accident. While he ended up crossing the line in third place, the penalties imposed on him pushed him down to 6th place while KTM’s Miguel Oliveira won the race.

The Fabio Quartararo penalty count came up to two, as Quartararo received a penalty for exceeding track limits on lap 22 and later received another three-second penalty for his wardrobe malfunction. Talking after his race, Quartararo said that he believed his first penalty was excessive and that his second one should have resulted in a black flag instead of a penalty. "I think looking back at what happened… It's difficult to admit, but for me, it was a black flag. It's true that I put myself in danger, and also with what happened last week, that would have been the correct thing," he said.

"The only penalty I don't agree with is the shortcut, because I don't feel it's fair. I lost seven-tenths, but if I lost one second, the penalty was gone. And how can I know on the bike that I lost seven-tenths and not one second? So that was a little bit stupid. But I admit the second penalty [leathers]. I was angry of course, but I mean, better this than zero points," Quartararo added.

Image Credits: Fabio Quartararo Twitter