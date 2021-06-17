MotoGP 2021: How To Watch German GP Live? German GP Schedule, Prediction And Stream​

After a year away from the glorious Sachsenring, MotoGP is back on German soil in 2021 for the German GP. The German GP is an important event in the MotoGP calendar and will take place over three days starting from Friday, June 18. Here's a look at the MotoGP 2021 German GP schedule and live stream details.

MotoGP 2021 German GP preview and schedule

After a dramatic Catalunya MotoGP where Miguel Oliveira delivered the third premier class win of his career and his first for the factory KTM squad, the title battle tightened up at the top as Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco secured second place to close the gap to leader Fabio Quartararo to 14 points. The action will now move to Germany and here's a look at the 2021 German GP schedule for qualifying:

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the German GP weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday, a third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times. Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the German GP on Sunday. The German GP will begin at 14:00 local time, one hour before the start of the Formula 1 race at Paul Ricard.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Free Practice 1: 8:55 AM - 9:40 AM BST (1:25 PM - 2:10 PM IST)

Free Practice 2: 1:10 PM - 1:55 PM BST (5:40 PM - 6:25 PM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Free Practice 3: 8:55 AM - 09:40 AM BST (1:25 PM - 2:10 PM IST)

Free Practice 4: 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM BST (5:00 PM - 5:30 PM IST)

Qualifying: 1:10 PM - 1:50 PM BST (5:40 PM - 6:20 PM IST)

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Warm up: 8:40 AM - 9:00 AM BST (1:10 PM - 1:30 PM IST)

Race: 1:00 PM BST (5:30 PM)

How to watch German GP live in India? MotoGP stream details

In India, the MotoGP German GP qualifying and race will broadcast live on Eurosport. Live updates can be accessed on the Twitter handle of MotoGP.

MotoGP German GP prediction

The Sachsenring is one of Marc Marquez's favourite tracks, with the Spanish rider unbeaten at the German venue since he stepped up to the premier class in 2013. However, that streak could end this year, with Marquez struggling for pace since making his return in Portugal. Our prediction is that championship leader Fabio Quartararo will win the German GP.

Image Credits - motogp.com

