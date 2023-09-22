MotoGP Bharat 2023: How Does Buddh International Circuit Looks? Here's The First View

The realm of Moto GP has finally made it to the great land of India, and the excitement of fans is on another level. The grand prix weekend has begun with the practice day and riders have got the first impression of the impressive Buddh International Circuit. Ahead of the qualification day, the X account (formerly known as Twitter) of Moto GP shared a picturesque view of the venue of Moto GP Bharat.

3 things you need to know

Moto GP Bharat will take place from 22 to 24 September 2023

The venue of the Grand Prix is Buddh International Circuit, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

BIC track has in the past harboured F1 Grand Prix as well

MotoGP bharat makes reverberations

As the Grand Prix of India finally gets underway today, the level of enthusiasm among fans and riders is through the roof. Before India's first MotoGP, there were rumours that certain riders were worried about the safety of the course. After walking the racecourse on Thursday, the riders realised they were probably being too critical and that things are actually going well. As the practice session begins, riders are bursting with energy. Many riders find the BIC track's layout to be unique and are eager to ride on it given how it varies from other circuits. Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning champion, and member of the Ducati Lenovo Team, is said to have admired the layout of the racetrack and described it as interesting.

Scenic view of Buddh International Circuit

BIC underwent numerous changes for the inaugural MotoGP in India, including the installation of 1800 metres of additional safety barriers (such as air fence barriers and thick foam barriers) and the extension of gravel portions to reduce accident risks. For example, to make it safer for motorbikes, more gravel has been added at Turns 1, 3, and 5, and Turn 12's barriers have been pushed out quite a bit. The run-off regions have received significant attention from Fairstreet Sports. But the general layout of the track remains the same. Here's the beatutiful picture of the Buddh International Circuit.

With 13 curves, eight on the right and five on the left, and one of the longest straightaways in the world at 1,006 metres, the 4.96-kilometer track is also one of the most challenging. There are two hills—one is uphill and the other is downhill—in the straightaway following Turn 3. A total of 24 circuits will be completed throughout the 118.97km MotoGP event.