MotoGP Bharat 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch historic race in India?

The much-awaited day is finally here as the inaugural MotoGP Bharat is set to kick off in a grand style. Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida will host 22 riders for the first time in its history. In the past, BIC has successfully conducted Formula One races with ease.
Esteemed bike makers Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia are all set to engage in what could be a pretty enthralling race. People are expected to throng to the venue in large numbers as the MotoGP Bharat seems to have generated ample excitement. Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia is currently leading the Championship table and would seek this opportunity to extend his lead at the top.
The eight-time world champion Marc Marquez is all praise about the BIC track. “It’s one of the circuits that from the layout looks really nice. But if the grip is good, then it will be even nicer," He said.
The inaugural MotoGP Bharat will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. This is the first edition of MotoGP in India.
Sports 18 has the official broadcasting rights for MotoGP Bharat and people can watch the event live on TV.
The live streaming of the inaugural MotoGP Bharat will be available both on the JioCinema app and website.
MotoGP Bharat schedule
September 22, Friday
Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 pm IST
September 23, Saturday
Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST
Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST
Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 pm IST
Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST
September 24, Sunday
Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST
Race: 3:30 pm IST