MotoGP Bharat 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch historic race in India?

The much-awaited day is finally here as the inaugural MotoGP Bharat is set to kick off in a grand style. Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida will host 22 riders for the first time in its history. In the past, BIC has successfully conducted Formula One races with ease.

3 things you need to know

This is the first-ever MotoGP to be conducted on the Indian soil

The first practice session will be held on 22nd September

Earlier, three F1 races have been held at the BIC

Inaugural MotoGP Bharat garners ample excitement in India

Esteemed bike makers Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia are all set to engage in what could be a pretty enthralling race. People are expected to throng to the venue in large numbers as the MotoGP Bharat seems to have generated ample excitement. Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia is currently leading the Championship table and would seek this opportunity to extend his lead at the top.

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: How to watch event for free, Live streaming details, Ticket price and more

The eight-time world champion Marc Marquez is all praise about the BIC track. “It’s one of the circuits that from the layout looks really nice. But if the grip is good, then it will be even nicer," He said.

Where will the inaugural MotoGP Bharat be held?

The inaugural MotoGP Bharat will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. This is the first edition of MotoGP in India.

How to watch MotoGP Bharat live in India?

Sports 18 has the official broadcasting rights for MotoGP Bharat and people can watch the event live on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of MotoGP Bharat in India?

The live streaming of the inaugural MotoGP Bharat will be available both on the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top riders to watch out for at the Grand Prix Of India

MotoGP Bharat schedule

September 22, Friday

Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 pm IST

September 23, Saturday

Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST

Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST

Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 pm IST

Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST

September 24, Sunday

Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST

Race: 3:30 pm IST