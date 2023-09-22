MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Luca Marini Fastest Rider At End Of First Day In India

Quick links:
Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, (Image: MotoGP)
Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team finished as the fastest rider in the first practice session of the Indian Grand Prix on Friday.
Jorge Martin has climbed to the top of the table at the first practice session at Grand Prix of India
MotoGP apologises for displaying a distorted map of India during it's practice race broadcast.
September 22, 2023
Celestino Vietti is getting off to a fast start.
Celestino Vietti is starting to hit the ground running 👍— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
He's up to 5th after tough start to the day ⚠️#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bvIMWAqH82
There's the first lap time to knock @jaume_masia off top spot! 👊@CollinVeijer95 closes in on breaking the 2 minute barrier! 💥#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WPSrfVVbX1— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
Farioli is chipping away at the top 14! 🔄— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
He's now just under half a tenth outside the Q2 places! ⚔️#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/meMS51huPP
A second technical problem for @FabioQ20! 😮— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
It's certainly not going to plan for the Frenchman right now! #IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uYTHSNz620
Keeping a close eye on El Diablo 👀@marcmarquez93 jumps up to 2nd! 📈#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/94wLbekHPB— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
Learning the braking markers! 🔄— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
Not an uncommon sight to see the riders go a little deep in their first few laps at a new venue 💨#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wqJZ1k5N5L
#MotoGP bikes are on track in India! 🚦— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023
Let's goooooooooooooo! 🔥#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bMIrcNmW9h
Broadcast: Sports 18
Live Stream: JioCinema
MotoGP Bharat schedule
September 22, Friday
Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 pm IST
September 23, Saturday
Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST
Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST
Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 pm IST
Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST
September 24, Sunday
Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST
Race: 3:30 pm IST