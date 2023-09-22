MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Luca Marini Fastest Rider At End Of First Day In India

Last Updated:

The first-ever MotoGP Bharat is about to begin in style, marking the long-awaited day. For the first time in its existence, the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida will welcome 22 riders. BIC has easily and successfully managed Formula One races in the past. Companies like Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia will compete in a thrilling race. MotoGP Bharat has built hype among fans.

Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, (Image: MotoGP)

18:09 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Luca Marini is the fastest rider in Day 1

Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team finished as the fastest rider in the first practice session of the Indian Grand Prix on Friday. 

16:35 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Jorge Martin jumps up to top spot

Jorge Martin has climbed to the top of the table at the first practice session at Grand Prix of India 

15:45 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: MotoGP shares statement over showing a distorted map of India

MotoGP apologises for displaying a distorted map of India during it's practice race broadcast. 

15:40 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Vietti races to 5th after tough start to the day

 Celestino Vietti is getting off to a fast start.

14:42 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Bharat GP on fire!
14:42 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Farioli has been impressive
12:08 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: The Frenchman's luck is definitely not in right now.
12:08 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: El Diablo in action
12:08 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Bikes in action
12:08 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Practice is on!
10:42 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Key notes
  • This is the first MotoGP to ever take place in India.
  • September 22nd is the day of the first practice session.
  • The BIC has hosted three Formula One races in the past.
10:42 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: How to watch the MotoGP Bharat in India?

Broadcast: Sports 18 
Live Stream: JioCinema

10:42 IST, September 22nd 2023
MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Updates: Schedule

MotoGP Bharat schedule

September 22, Friday
Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 pm IST

September 23, Saturday
Practice 2:  10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST
Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST
Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 pm IST
Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST

September 24, Sunday
Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST
Race: 3:30 pm IST

