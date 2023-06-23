MotoGP Bharat: Ticket Prices, How To Buy, Cheapest Ticket, Date, Time - Everything To Know

Why you're reading this: The wait of the Indian motorsports for the much anticipated MotoGP event is over as India is all set to host its maiden MotoGP event. The inaugural MotoGP Bharat event will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida and the ticket prices for the same were unveiled by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

3 things you need to know

MotoGP is one of the most-watched motorsports events in the world

MotoGP is one of the most-watched motorsports events in the world The Moto GP Bharat is the second premier motorsports event after the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix

Motorsports fans can also watch the live telecast of the MotoGP Bharat on their television

The MotoGP Bharat is a massive achievement for India as there are a lot of motorsports fans in India. The event will also promote Indians to take up motorsports as a career, which could lead to a lot of Indian faces joining the motorsports world in the coming years.

READ MORE | 'Not my problem': Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen opens up on Sergio Perez's poor form

When and where will the MotoGP Bharat event be held?

The MotoGP Bharat event will be held from September 22 to September 24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

How much will the MotoGP fans in India have to pay to witness the MotoGP Bharat event?

Happy to unveil the first ticket for inaugural race of MotoGP India 2023!



India's hosting of this prestigious event marks a historic moment for UP.



With global fascination & youth enthusiasm, we're set to strengthen 'Brand UP' on world stage.



Let the races begin!@MotoGP pic.twitter.com/0IsueFB24g — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 22, 2023

The price of tickets for the MotoGP lies between INR 800 to INR 40,000. The lowest range of tickets starts from rupees 800 and will also cater to the mass audience. Main Grandstand tickets range from 20,000 to 30,000 and will also depend upon the choice of the fan through which he would like to have the centre stage view. Fans can have a more exclusive and lavish experience through the Platinum Box tickets, which are priced at 40,000 rupees.

READ MORE | Yogeshwar Dutt will be remembered for being Brij Bhushan's lackey: Vinesh Phogat

How to buy MotoGP Bharat tickets?

MotoGP fans in India can buy the MotoGP Bharat event tickets from the BookMyShow app.