MotoGP: Cabs Allowed At BIC Only If Passenger Has Race Pass, Says Noida Traffic Cops

With a huge crowd expected during the weekend to witness MotoGP race, Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic officials on Saturday said only those private cabs will be allowed inside Buddh International Circuit in which the customers have a pass for the event.

Cabs like Uber, Ola, InDrive would drop the customers having race passes inside the BIC and leave. However, taxis hired for longer durations could stay in the parking areas at the venue and pick up the customer after the race, a senior official said. The race will take place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) along the Yamuna Expressway in the Dankaur area, over 50 km off New Delhi.

The police have already enforced diversions for commercial vehicles entering Noida via DND or Greater Noida via Yamuna Expressway in order to reduce congestion on key roads for Saturday and Sunday. Vehicles carrying essential goods will face no restriction between 12 am and 6 am, 12 pm and 3 pm while there are no restrictions on movement of ambulances.

The police have urged people travelling to and fro Delhi to avoid using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday and Sunday in view of the MotoGP and the UP International Trade Show.

"Any car or cab, whose occupants have race passes can go inside the venue to drop the customer. After this, the cab may exit the BIC. They will not be allowed to park the cab on roads outside the BIC. There is no taxi stand," the traffic official told PTI. "Shuttle services are being run between the BIC and metro stations – Botanical Garden in Noida and Alpha Commercial in Greater Noida. Spectators can use the shuttles also to reach the venue," the official added.

Separately, the official fan shuttle services for the IndianOil Grand Prix of India will run on 11 different routes to take the spectators from different parts of Delhi-NCR to the BIC in Greater Noida, the event promoters said. The shuttle buses will be available from key locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad and will start from 7 am on the race weekend. The shuttle service passes are applicable only for the spectators who have purchased the ticket for the race. Each pass will allow a single guest ride, they said in a statement.

The shuttles for people going back after the race will start from 5 pm from the race track. The shuttle fare for Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad will range from Rs 600 to Rs 1,500 whereas for Noida, the fairs will be Rs 400 and Rs 1,000, the statement added.

"Along with the shuttle services, spectators will also have the option to book private cab and rentals with group ride options from BIC to various metro stations," the promoters said, adding that bookings can also be done online at https://bookairportcab.com/motogp.

Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.